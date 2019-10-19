Morgan Stanley Has $7.15 Million Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,385 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $7,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGZ. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 529.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 103,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period.

Shares of AGZ opened at $116.20 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.95 and a fifty-two week high of $117.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.50 and its 200-day moving average is $115.05.

