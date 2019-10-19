Morgan Stanley Has $7.32 Million Stock Holdings in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $7,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter worth $987,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 262.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. 2.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Honda Motor stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.26. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a 52 week low of $22.87 and a 52 week high of $30.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average of $25.93.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $36.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.46 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

