Morgan Stanley Sells 93,722 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,722 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.64% of Titan Machinery worth $7,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the second quarter worth about $1,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 61.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 67,323 shares during the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the second quarter worth about $955,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the second quarter worth about $846,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 10.1% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 317,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

NASDAQ TITN opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.90 million, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 2.34. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.99 and a 1 year high of $21.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average is $17.10.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TITN. Zacks Investment Research cut Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BidaskClub raised Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Titan Machinery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TITN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.