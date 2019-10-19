Morgan Stanley Trims Holdings in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 78,108 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Sabre worth $7,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,289,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,625,000 after acquiring an additional 56,905 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 30.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 930,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after purchasing an additional 214,980 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 2.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 212,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 2.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 199,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.40. Sabre Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Sabre had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sabre Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $380,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,849.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Wade Jones sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $102,082.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,323.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

SABR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sabre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.50 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sabre in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

