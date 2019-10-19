MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €165.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €165.00 ($191.86) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

MTX has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €243.00 ($282.56) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €232.00 ($269.77) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €245.00 ($284.88) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($261.63) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €250.00 ($290.70) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €217.47 ($252.88).

MTX stock traded down €1.30 ($1.51) on Friday, hitting €241.90 ($281.28). 165,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,994. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €155.60 ($180.93) and a twelve month high of €257.20 ($299.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is €243.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is €219.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

