Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price objective on Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, August 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities set a $13.00 price objective on Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a $6.00 price objective on Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nabriva Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.06.

NASDAQ:NBRV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.99. 584,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,397. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 139.52% and a negative net margin of 3,602.24%. The business had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.88 million. Analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Nabriva Therapeutics news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,356.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 64,977 shares of company stock valued at $119,951 and sold 21,773 shares valued at $45,186. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 180.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 33,656 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

