Narrative Hits 1-Day Volume of $17.00 (NRVE)

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. During the last seven days, Narrative has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. Narrative has a total market capitalization of $74,696.00 and $17.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Narrative token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Switcheo Network, LATOKEN and BiteBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00227676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90.50 or 0.01133436 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000791 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00029639 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00089036 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Narrative

Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,427,331 tokens. Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Narrative is www.narrative.org.

Narrative Token Trading

Narrative can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, LATOKEN, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Narrative should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Narrative using one of the exchanges listed above.

