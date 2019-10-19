Natalie Sacks Sells 24,150 Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) insider Natalie Sacks sold 24,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $326,266.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HARP opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.47, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average is $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics Inc will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $3,133,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 0.9% during the second quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,348,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,529,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $94,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 24.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 183.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 151,644 shares in the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harpoon Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

