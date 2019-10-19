National Bank Financial Boosts Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target to C$55.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$48.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

TSE GIL opened at C$34.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.07, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$47.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.43. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of C$30.81 and a 52-week high of C$53.33.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

