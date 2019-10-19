National Bank Financial Comments on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2019 Earnings (TSE:CRR)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$99.33 million for the quarter.

