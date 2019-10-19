NavCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $221,731.00 (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. In the last seven days, NavCoin has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One NavCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0831 or 0.00001044 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and cfinex. NavCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.52 million and approximately $221,731.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NavCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005567 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00001128 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001843 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00070808 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

NavCoin Profile

NavCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 66,447,543 coins. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin. NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Binance, cfinex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NavCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NavCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.