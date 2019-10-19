Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives $37.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NKTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright set a $24.00 price objective on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 11th.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:NKTR traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $17.27. 3,348,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,080,077. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 14.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average of $27.90.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.25% and a negative net margin of 354.90%. The business had revenue of $23.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $1,070,354.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,553,240.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $395,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,535 shares of company stock valued at $3,588,768 over the last ninety days. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,566.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 476.8% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 334.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 54.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.