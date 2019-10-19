NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.75 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NeoPhotonics Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of photonic integrated circuit, or PIC, based modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high-speed communications networks. Products offered by the Company includes high-speed products that enable data transmission at 10Gbps, 40Gbps and 100Gbps, agility products such as ROADMs that dynamically allocate bandwidth to adjust for volatile traffic patterns, and access products that provide high-bandwidth connections to more devices and people over fixed and wireless networks. “

NPTN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. MKM Partners upgraded NeoPhotonics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. B. Riley downgraded NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NeoPhotonics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.89.

NYSE:NPTN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 319,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,257. The company has a market capitalization of $292.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.64. NeoPhotonics has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $9.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. NeoPhotonics’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,666,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,146,000 after buying an additional 143,596 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,383,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,961,000 after buying an additional 347,176 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 16.4% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,529,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after buying an additional 215,815 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 244.0% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 978,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 693,923 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 35.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 171,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

