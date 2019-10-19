NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,176 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 9,330 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,221,610 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $878,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,804 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in NetApp by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,050,117 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $373,291,000 after purchasing an additional 937,586 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 357.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 992,896 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $61,261,000 after purchasing an additional 775,940 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in NetApp by 3,765.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 471,698 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,103,000 after buying an additional 459,496 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,699,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $117,816,000 after buying an additional 332,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, Director Gerald Held sold 7,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total value of $330,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,391 shares in the company, valued at $679,686.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Reich sold 3,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $187,410.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,249 shares in the company, valued at $579,255.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,963 shares of company stock worth $987,420. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $53.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55. NetApp Inc. has a one year low of $44.55 and a one year high of $83.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.72.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 77.11%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

NTAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Cross Research cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

