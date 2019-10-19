Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a $400.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NFLX. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Imperial Capital set a $451.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Netflix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.11.

NFLX stock opened at $275.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $280.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.30. Netflix has a 52-week low of $231.23 and a 52-week high of $385.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.72, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,372 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total value of $11,561,674.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,674.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith bought 6,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $308.49 per share, with a total value of $2,004,876.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,483.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,983 shares of company stock valued at $44,378,164. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

