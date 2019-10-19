Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neurometrix is a medical device company establishing a new standard of care through the design, development and sale of proprietary products used to diagnose neuropathies. Neuropathies are diseases of the peripheral nerves and parts of the spine that frequently are caused by or associated with diabetes, low back pain and carpal tunnel syndrome, as well as other clinical disorders. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NURO. ValuEngine upgraded Neurometrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Neurometrix in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ NURO opened at $0.28 on Friday. Neurometrix has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53.

Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Neurometrix had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neurometrix will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neurometrix stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) by 386.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,102 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Neurometrix worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

