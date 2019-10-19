New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Purchases 1,760 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 206,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,161,000 after buying an additional 34,560 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 749.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 36,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 32,628 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,438,000 after buying an additional 6,383 shares during the period. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on OXY. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

In other news, Director Bob Shearer bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $753,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,218 shares in the company, valued at $965,127.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William R. Klesse bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $224,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 96,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,286.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 38,500 shares of company stock worth $1,793,075 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,680,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,754,740. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.97 and a fifty-two week high of $75.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.