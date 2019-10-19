New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet cut shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.79. 469,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,686. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. New Jersey Resources has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $51.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.56 and its 200 day moving average is $47.71.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.32). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $434.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laurence M. Downes sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,250,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.