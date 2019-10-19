NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.78 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) will post sales of $43.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.54 million. NexPoint Residential Trust posted sales of $36.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year sales of $173.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $171.10 million to $178.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $188.81 million, with estimates ranging from $176.09 million to $222.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.05 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 10.21%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.64.

In related news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.19 per share, for a total transaction of $20,595,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,467,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $50.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.49. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $32.28 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.51%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

