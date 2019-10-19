NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 522 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,906 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 70.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $185.85 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $123.02 and a one year high of $208.66. The company has a market cap of $530.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.89.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.11.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total value of $21,758,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total value of $210,300.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,311.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,028,338 shares of company stock valued at $742,544,275. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.