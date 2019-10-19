NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 933 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 138.7% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 18,868 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 103,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 96,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $84.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $214.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $66.10 and a one year high of $87.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.69%.

Several research firms recently commented on MRK. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Societe Generale set a $105.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

