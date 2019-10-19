NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 12.0% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT opened at $372.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $241.18 and a 1-year high of $399.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $2.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

In related news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total transaction of $7,198,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 46,534 shares in the company, valued at $17,177,560.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. bought 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $376.32 per share, with a total value of $509,537.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,537.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,527. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.64.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.