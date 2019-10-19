NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $1.32 Million Stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 28.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of J M Smucker by 21.7% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in J M Smucker by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 55,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in J M Smucker by 5.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in J M Smucker by 15.0% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 18,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in J M Smucker by 19.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of J M Smucker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of J M Smucker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.70.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $107.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.07 and its 200-day moving average is $115.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.70. J M Smucker Co has a 52 week low of $91.32 and a 52 week high of $128.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 6.95%. J M Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 2,200 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $249,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,975 shares in the company, valued at $15,969,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,878,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,937 shares of company stock worth $554,775. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

