NEXT Financial Group Inc Lowers Position in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,811 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,396 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 16.1% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 14,443,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,623,000 after buying an additional 2,004,171 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 3.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,960,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,883,000 after acquiring an additional 203,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,008,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,495,000 after acquiring an additional 89,881 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 26.1% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,552,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,478,000 after acquiring an additional 734,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,339,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,401,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $15.86 on Friday. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $20.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average is $16.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $317.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.53%.

In other Umpqua news, EVP David F. Shotwell sold 7,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $120,790.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,886.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luis Machuca sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $167,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,388.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,523 shares of company stock worth $369,680. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UMPQ. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Umpqua in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Umpqua from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Umpqua from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.