NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 24,400 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 34,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FPE opened at $19.91 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $19.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.45.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.0946 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.