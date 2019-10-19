NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:BIMI) Stock Price Up 12.5%

NF Energy Saving Corp (NASDAQ:BIMI)’s stock price rose 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $5.22, approximately 2,101,815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 768% from the average daily volume of 242,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NF Energy Saving from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get NF Energy Saving alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.83.

About NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:BIMI)

NF Energy Saving Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of energy-saving and intelligent flow control equipment in the People's Republic of China. The company manufactures large diameter energy efficient intelligent flow control systems for thermal and nuclear power generation plants, and national and regional water supply projects, as well as for municipal water, gas, and heat supply pipeline networks.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for NF Energy Saving Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NF Energy Saving and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.