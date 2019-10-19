Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,100 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 227,785 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $24,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Target by 889.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $371,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850,951 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Target by 613.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,129,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $271,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,600 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Target by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,601,000 after acquiring an additional 842,348 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Target by 310.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 877,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,594,000 after acquiring an additional 663,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Target by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,555,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,961,000 after acquiring an additional 630,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $112.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.06. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $60.15 and a 52-week high of $113.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. Target had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Target declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Target from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Target from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays set a $115.00 price target on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Target from $76.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.87.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 20,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $2,206,784.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,983,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,478 shares of company stock worth $8,915,363. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

