Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Illinois Tool Works worth $27,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $158.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $117.75 and a one year high of $161.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.32%.

In related news, EVP Juan Valls sold 64,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.51, for a total transaction of $10,416,135.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,761,713.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael R. Zimmerman sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,492,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,610,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,458 shares of company stock worth $25,172,163 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

