Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $19,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,717,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,404,948,000 after buying an additional 102,976 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,637,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,270,000 after buying an additional 36,129 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Equinix by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,240,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,787,000 after buying an additional 43,861 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 195.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,634,000 after buying an additional 686,771 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Equinix by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 652,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,806,000 after buying an additional 23,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $576.41 on Friday. Equinix Inc has a one year low of $335.29 and a one year high of $609.97. The company has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $563.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $514.57.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($3.45). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 20.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.15.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.57, for a total transaction of $1,076,922.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,362,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.27, for a total value of $198,763.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,710.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,409 shares of company stock valued at $6,727,033. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.