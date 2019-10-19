Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $21,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amarillo National Bank grew its position in Deere & Company by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 5,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Deere & Company by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $173.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.98 and its 200-day moving average is $158.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $174.25.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Barclays set a $180.00 price target on Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $197.00 price objective (up previously from $176.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 price objective on Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.21.

In other news, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $888,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,382,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

