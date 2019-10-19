NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Reduces Stock Position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan cut its stake in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 50.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter valued at approximately $821,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 44.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 231,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 71,075 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 394.6% in the second quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC now owns 63,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 50,686 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.07 per share, for a total transaction of $212,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 527,000 shares of company stock worth $4,001,060. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NCMI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. B. Riley set a $10.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

NASDAQ NCMI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.61. 307,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,470. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $9.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.01 million, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.72.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. National CineMedia had a net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $110.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. National CineMedia’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

