NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Sells 15,000 Shares of Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan cut its position in Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Intrexon were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XON. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Intrexon by 72.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,227,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,058,000 after buying an additional 4,721,782 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrexon in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intrexon by 138.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,704,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,713,000 after buying an additional 1,572,077 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intrexon by 133.9% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,704,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,713,000 after buying an additional 1,548,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Intrexon by 39.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XON stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.05. 1,260,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.91. Intrexon Corp has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $14.79.

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. Intrexon had a negative net margin of 368.47% and a negative return on equity of 31.89%. The firm had revenue of $35.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intrexon Corp will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Intrexon in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intrexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Intrexon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intrexon from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Intrexon Company Profile

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

