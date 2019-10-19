NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Takes $200,000 Position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owned about 0.06% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 11.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,288,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after purchasing an additional 132,291 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 34.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,020,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 261,429 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 792,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 17,266 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 26.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 662,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after acquiring an additional 139,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In related news, insider Mark Nunneley purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 29,825 shares of company stock worth $244,744. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BHR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.14. 91,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,679. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $14.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $118.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.29%.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.