NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Takes Position in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

AAT stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.20. The stock had a trading volume of 368,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,680. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.50. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $48.30.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $84.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.72 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 11.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.59%.

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

