Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $31.00.

NBL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.00 price target on Noble Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Noble Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised Noble Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised Noble Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Noble Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.01.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

NBL stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.06. 6,787,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,099,310. Noble Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Noble Energy will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBL. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Noble Energy by 719.3% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Noble Energy by 1,027.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Noble Energy by 691.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Noble Energy by 80.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Noble Energy by 356.5% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.