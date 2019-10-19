Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Given a $30.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $30.00 price objective on Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NBLX. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a sector perform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a sector perform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.92.

Shares of Noble Midstream Partners stock opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $43.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.23.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.10). Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $158.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Noble Midstream Partners will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 12.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,166,691 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,141,000 after buying an additional 131,208 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 62.2% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 35,755 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 13,705 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

