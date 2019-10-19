Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €42.13 ($48.99).

ETR:NOEJ traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €30.56 ($35.53). The stock had a trading volume of 236,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €30.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €35.26. Norma Group has a 12-month low of €26.36 ($30.65) and a 12-month high of €56.05 ($65.17). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.34. The stock has a market cap of $973.72 million and a P/E ratio of 12.34.

About Norma Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

