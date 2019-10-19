North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.57. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.83.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $132.28 million during the quarter. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st were given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 24,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

