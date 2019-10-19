Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORTHRN OIL & GAS, Inc. is an exploration and production company based in Wayzata, Minnesota. Northern Oil’s core area of focus is the Williston Basin, specifically the Mountrail County, North Dakota area Bakken Play. Northern Oil’s secondary objective is conventional, 3D driven, oil and gas exploration and development throughout the Rocky Mountain region. “

Separately, Northland Securities set a $5.00 price target on Northern Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.88.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $1.81 on Thursday. Northern Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.11 million.

In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling bought 1,508,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $2,337,992.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling bought 985,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $1,576,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 440,024 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 276,384 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $473,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,269,648 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 276,694 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 45.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,229,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 382,622 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 15.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 508,595 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 66,487 shares during the period.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

