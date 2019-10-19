Northern Trust Corp Acquires New Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 180,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $115,333,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at $66,831,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at $52,281,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at $21,168,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at $20,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $5.79 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.84 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 12.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.13%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.41%.

In related news, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Hagan bought 42,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $250,495.00. Insiders purchased 57,100 shares of company stock valued at $335,795 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.