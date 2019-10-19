Northern Trust Corp Buys 4,266 Shares of General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.44% of General Finance worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GFN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in General Finance by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in General Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in General Finance by 14.2% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in General Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in General Finance by 4.5% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,099,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,576,000 after buying an additional 90,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GFN opened at $8.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average of $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. General Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $15.64.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. General Finance had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $96.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that General Finance Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

