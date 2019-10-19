Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Position in Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Spero Therapeutics were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 89.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 101,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 30.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 5,895 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 6.4% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 598,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after buying an additional 36,019 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 9.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 13,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

SPRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet downgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Spero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spero Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average is $11.23. The company has a market cap of $200.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.66 and a quick ratio of 13.66. Spero Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $14.48.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.84% and a negative net margin of 321.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics Inc will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

