Northern Trust Corp Has $925,000 Position in New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,643 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in New Age Beverages were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in New Age Beverages by 235.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 138,425 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in New Age Beverages by 602.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 150,639 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in New Age Beverages by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 64,926 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in New Age Beverages by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 24,625 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in New Age Beverages during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Willis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $68,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,479,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,038,671.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $231,000 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NBEV opened at $2.71 on Friday. New Age Beverages Corp has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.18.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.14). New Age Beverages had a negative return on equity of 17.70% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $66.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 396.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Age Beverages Corp will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NBEV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Age Beverages from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of New Age Beverages in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.55.

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

