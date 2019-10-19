Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,812 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CB Financial Services were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 1,262.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 190,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 20,505 shares during the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBFV has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

NASDAQ CBFV opened at $26.50 on Friday. CB Financial Services Inc has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.54.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 million. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 7.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John J. Lacarte acquired 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,035 shares of company stock valued at $50,951. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

