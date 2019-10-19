Northstar Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,819,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,080,000 after acquiring an additional 56,291 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,575,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,057,000 after acquiring an additional 199,964 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,548,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,916,000 after acquiring an additional 42,812 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,339,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,360,000 after acquiring an additional 48,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,159,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,484,000 after purchasing an additional 28,941 shares in the last quarter.

DVY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.41. 333,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,562. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.29. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.62 and a fifty-two week high of $103.78.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.9558 per share. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

