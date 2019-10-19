Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,501.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 166,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,228,000 after buying an additional 159,685 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,702,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,397,000 after acquiring an additional 116,460 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 740,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,400,000 after acquiring an additional 83,536 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,064,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 554,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,795,000 after acquiring an additional 57,029 shares during the period.

VOE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,819. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.59 and a 52 week high of $114.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.59 and its 200-day moving average is $110.34.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

