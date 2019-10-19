Northstar Asset Management LLC Increases Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its position in United Bankshares by 290.4% during the second quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 1,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in United Bankshares by 25.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in United Bankshares by 213.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Bankshares news, Director Mary K. Weddle acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.19 per share, with a total value of $80,937.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,397.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on UBSI. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

UBSI stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $38.49. 203,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,881. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.13 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.23.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $190.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.51%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

