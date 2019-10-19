Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Receives $65.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.54.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Argus set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 1,544 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $77,277.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,347,827.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 25,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $1,250,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,847,218.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,844 shares of company stock worth $2,157,253. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 22.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 389,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,408,000 after acquiring an additional 71,482 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 168.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 69.8% in the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at about $1,722,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.21. 1,483,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,377. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $59.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.77.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

