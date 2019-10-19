Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,509,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 721.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

In related news, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $1,250,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,847,218.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $214,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,407 shares in the company, valued at $21,898,783.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,844 shares of company stock worth $2,157,253 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NCLH opened at $50.21 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $39.36 and a one year high of $59.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.77.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

NCLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.