Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 11.8% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.6% during the second quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.5% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.6% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVS. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Argus raised their price target on Novartis to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.29.

NVS traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,574. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $72.19 and a 52-week high of $95.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.62. The company has a market capitalization of $199.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

